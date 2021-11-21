CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 446,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of CPLG stock remained flat at $$15.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 754,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,063. The company has a market cap of $906.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

