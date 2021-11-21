Contrasting Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Palisade Bio
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Palisade Bio
|N/A
|-735.72%
|-313.13%
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-132.62%
|-78.53%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Palisade Bio
|$10,000.00
|3,339.20
|-$16.27 million
|N/A
|N/A
|TRACON Pharmaceuticals
|$3.00 million
|16.79
|-$16.77 million
|($1.60)
|-1.62
Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.
Risk and Volatility
Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
