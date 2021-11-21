Contrasting Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.55%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 508.11%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -735.72% -313.13% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.62% -78.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,339.20 -$16.27 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 16.79 -$16.77 million ($1.60) -1.62

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.