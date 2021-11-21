Contrasting Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sovos Brands and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 11.82% 30.73% 7.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.45 $1.00 billion $3.29 12.33

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sovos Brands and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Campbell Soup 1 6 1 0 2.00

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

