Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 87.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 716,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.03. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

