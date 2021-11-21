Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
CBKM stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.75.
About Consumers Bancorp
