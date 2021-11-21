Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBKM stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

