Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

