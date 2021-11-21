ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 476,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of CNOB opened at $34.25 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

