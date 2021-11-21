Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.