COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

COMS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,346 shares of company stock worth $114,116. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth $719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,351 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth $185,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

