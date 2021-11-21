comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Critical Survey

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for comScore and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.78%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than ZipLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.87 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.87 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

comScore beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

