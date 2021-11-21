Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

