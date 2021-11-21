Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $23.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $20.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $110.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

