Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.68 and traded as high as C$11.64. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 358,227 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.