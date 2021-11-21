Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.68

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.68 and traded as high as C$11.64. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 358,227 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

