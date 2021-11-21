Comerica Bank Trims Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $859.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $957,471 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

