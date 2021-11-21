Comerica Bank Sells 91,203 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,203 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

