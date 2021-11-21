Comerica Bank Sells 1,986 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WTS opened at $202.23 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

