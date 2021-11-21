Comerica Bank Sells 14,032 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

