Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the October 14th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

