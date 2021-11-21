Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cohu worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

