Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE:RFI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.