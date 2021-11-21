Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,598. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

