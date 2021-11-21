CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $466.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.