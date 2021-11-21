Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $952,845.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.