Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,545.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

