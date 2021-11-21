Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CLPR opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

