Citigroup Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $315.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $231.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

