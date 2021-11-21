Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $29.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

