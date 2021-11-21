Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $29.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
