Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 598,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,631,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

