Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 10,372 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.