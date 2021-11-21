Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,057 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

AKR opened at $22.11 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

