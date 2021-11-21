Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.18. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 21,014 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

