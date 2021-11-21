Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 912,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPXGF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.