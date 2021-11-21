Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on January 14th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

CINF stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

