Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,599. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $60.77. 972,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,704. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

