CIBC Raises Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$53.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

PKIUF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

