Christopher Dold Sells 26,462 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $66.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
