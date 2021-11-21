Christopher Dold Sells 26,462 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $66.45 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

