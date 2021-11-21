Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $4,426,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

