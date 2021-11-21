Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 481.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
