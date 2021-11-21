Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 481.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

