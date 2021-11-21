Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.