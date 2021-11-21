Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 839,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,285. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.