Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.