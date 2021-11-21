Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,326 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

OMER stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

