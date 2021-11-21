Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

CRTX opened at $13.00 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

