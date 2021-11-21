Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,714 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVNT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

