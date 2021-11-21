Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Brigham Minerals worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

