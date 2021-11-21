Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of SI-BONE worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.24 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

