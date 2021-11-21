Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 108,914 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. JMP Securities raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

DOCN opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,151 shares of company stock worth $19,317,347 over the last three months.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.