CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of CEVA worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $48.19 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.69, a PEG ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.
In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
