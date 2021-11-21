Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

