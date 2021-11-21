Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

